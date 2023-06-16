Security National Bank of SO Dak Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Security National Bank of SO Dak cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Visa were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $226.20 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $423.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

