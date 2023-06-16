Security National Bank of SO Dak Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,554 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.8% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $348.10 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $349.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.23.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

