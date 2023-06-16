Security National Bank of SO Dak Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.7% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $302.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $303.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.