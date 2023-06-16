Security National Bank of SO Dak Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.9% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

NYSE XOM opened at $105.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $428.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

