Security National Bank of SO Dak Invests $218,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after buying an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Avala Global LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $16,455,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 578,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $84,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $426.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $432.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 222.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

