Security National Bank of SO Dak Purchases 1,010 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.8% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $869,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $185.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.34 and a 200 day moving average of $180.84. The firm has a market cap of $255.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.11 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

