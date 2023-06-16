Security National Bank of SO Dak Purchases 708 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 302.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

