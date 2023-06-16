Selway Asset Management Buys 1,200 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,834 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.9% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $348.10 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $349.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.84 and a 200-day moving average of $273.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

