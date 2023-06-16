Selway Asset Management Buys 2,900 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 322.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average is $100.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 302.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

