Selway Asset Management Buys 2,900 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 322.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average is $100.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 302.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.