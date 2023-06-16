Selway Asset Management Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Selway Asset Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.2% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 34,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 80,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $143.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

