Short Interest in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Grows By 73.6%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the May 15th total of 35,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cango

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cango in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cango by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 45,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cango by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cango by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cango Price Performance

CANG stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Cango has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $162.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.89.

About Cango

Cango, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. The firm’s services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

