Short Interest in EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Rises By 72.1%

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,400 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the May 15th total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EBET Stock Performance

Shares of EBET stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. EBET has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EBET

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EBET by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EBET by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,884 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in EBET by 1,987.7% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 255,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 243,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EBET by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in EBET by 3,851.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 101,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About EBET

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on casino, sportsbook, and esports events. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

