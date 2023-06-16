Short Interest in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Rises By 73.5%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the May 15th total of 61,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 278,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Finch Therapeutics Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNCH opened at $8.65 on Friday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $13.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.05.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($15.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($12.90). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative return on equity of 93.74% and a negative net margin of 25,084.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -37.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Finch Therapeutics Group from $510.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter worth $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the third quarter worth $423,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease.

