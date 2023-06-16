Short Interest in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Drops By 18.4%

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 419,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $147,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,443.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,443.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2,082.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,362,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $20,592,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 1,421.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after buying an additional 588,337 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,286,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,831,000 after buying an additional 367,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth about $9,468,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $38.02.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.90 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Research analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

