Short Interest in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Decreases By 18.1%

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,100 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 423,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

Shares of PAM opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.79. Pampa Energía has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.41 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pampa Energía by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 5,878.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

Featured Stories

