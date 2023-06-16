Short Interest in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Declines By 18.3%

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the May 15th total of 12,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PPL

PPL Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of PPL by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PPL opened at $27.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. PPL has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Stories

