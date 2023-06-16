Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Declines By 18.0%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,529,700 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the May 15th total of 3,084,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 243.2 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance
Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. Tingyi has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $1.75.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (TCYMF)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.