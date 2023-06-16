Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Declines By 18.0%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,529,700 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the May 15th total of 3,084,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 243.2 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance

Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. Tingyi has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

