Short Interest in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Increases By 31.7%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,800 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the May 15th total of 218,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VLYPO stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.5584 dividend. This is a positive change from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.