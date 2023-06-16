Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Rises By 37.4%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of VirTra

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTSI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in VirTra during the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in VirTra during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of VirTra during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VirTra alerts:

VirTra Stock Performance

VirTra stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. VirTra has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $83.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VirTra ( NASDAQ:VTSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. VirTra had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that VirTra will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded VirTra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

VirTra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.