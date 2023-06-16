Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Rises By 37.4%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of VirTra
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTSI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in VirTra during the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in VirTra during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of VirTra during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VirTra Stock Performance
VirTra stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. VirTra has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $83.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet upgraded VirTra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.
VirTra Company Profile
VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VirTra (VTSI)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.