Short Interest in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Drops By 29.7%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the May 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vitru

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vitru by 4,544.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 65,307 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru in the fourth quarter valued at about $801,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vitru by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 151,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 21,589 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Vitru during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Vitru during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Stock Performance

VTRU opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02. Vitru has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $519.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $85.51 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Vitru will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vitru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Vitru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vitru from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.

