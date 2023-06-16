Short Interest in WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Grows By 31.0%

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 399,900 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the May 15th total of 305,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of WiSA Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of WiSA Technologies by 2,857.1% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,070,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WiSA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WiSA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of WiSA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WiSA Technologies Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WISA opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46. WiSA Technologies has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $87.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WiSA Technologies ( NASDAQ:WISA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by ($0.23). WiSA Technologies had a negative net margin of 402.94% and a negative return on equity of 343.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WiSA Technologies will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on WiSA Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers wirelessly transmit module systems. It serves immersive audio experiences primarily to consumer electronics companies.

