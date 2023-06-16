Short Interest in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Decreases By 29.1%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the May 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WCBR opened at $20.08 on Friday. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 million, a P/E ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Get WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 42.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 275.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 82,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.