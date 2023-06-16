SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $2.91

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.91, but opened at $3.05. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 1,115 shares trading hands.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Down 7.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

