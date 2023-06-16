Smartsheet Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,730 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 102% compared to the average volume of 1,352 call options.
SMAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.
In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,359 in the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:SMAR opened at $42.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.69. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.81.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $219.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
