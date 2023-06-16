Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,400 ($17.52) to GBX 1,500 ($18.77) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.01) to GBX 1,410 ($17.64) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,100 ($13.76) to GBX 1,200 ($15.02) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,375.50 ($17.21).

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,251 ($15.65) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,239.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,176.45. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of GBX 959.20 ($12.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,316.75 ($16.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,245.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

