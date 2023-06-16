Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Shares Gap Up to $29.91

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.91, but opened at $31.31. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at $31.43, with a volume of 265,190 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($12.14) to GBX 1,000 ($12.51) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,240.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 131,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

