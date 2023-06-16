Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $9.98. Snap shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 3,410,453 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,251,928 shares of company stock worth $12,299,214 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

Snap Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,220 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 55.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 51.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 78.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,668,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,193 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

