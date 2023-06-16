SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Market Perform”

Oppenheimer lowered shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SOFI has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.77.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $9.55 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,049.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,049.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.