Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) vs. Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Financial Analysis

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Soho House & Co Inc. and Wynn Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A Wynn Resorts 0 2 6 0 2.75

Wynn Resorts has a consensus price target of $116.27, suggesting a potential upside of 11.19%. Given Wynn Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wynn Resorts is more favorable than Soho House & Co Inc..

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million 1.06 -$220.58 million ($1.02) -5.18 Wynn Resorts $3.76 billion 3.17 -$423.86 million ($2.14) -48.86

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Wynn Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Soho House & Co Inc. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wynn Resorts. Wynn Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soho House & Co Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wynn Resorts has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Wynn Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -19.62% -1,654.69% -8.32% Wynn Resorts -5.40% N/A -2.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Wynn Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 75.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Wynn Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wynn Resorts beats Soho House & Co Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays. The Wynn Macau segment operates casino space with private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker room; a luxury hotel tower, that include health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling attractions. The Las Vegas Operations segment operates casino space with private gaming salons, a sky casino, a poker room, and a race and sports book; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including swimming pools, private cabanas, full-service spas and salons, and a wedding chapel; food and beverage outlets; meeting and convention space; retail space; and theaters, nightclubs, a beach club. The Encore Boston Harbor segment operates casino space with gaming areas, and a poker room; a luxury hotel tower including a spa and salon; food and beverage outlets and a nightclub; retail space; meeting and convention space; and a waterfront park, floral displays, and water shuttle service. Wynn Resorts, Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

