Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Sohu.com Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $11.41 on Friday. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $384.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Sohu.com

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.71 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. Research analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sohu.com by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Sohu.com by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sohu.com by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Sohu.com by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

