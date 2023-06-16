S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,177 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of S&P Global worth $82,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $2,316,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $3,115,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in S&P Global by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 35,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $5,871,281. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $399.98 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $401.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.64.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

