S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $399.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.64. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $401.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,281. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Mark J. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 8,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

