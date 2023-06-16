SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 3.33% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $49,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of RWR opened at $90.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average of $89.81. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $107.06.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

