SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONEY opened at $95.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $102.74.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

