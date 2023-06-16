Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.96

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.96 and last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 141716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CXM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Sprinklr Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -149.50, a P/E/G ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 100,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $1,289,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 100,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $1,289,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $6,344,907.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,238,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,455,388. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Sprinklr by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sprinklr by 126.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

