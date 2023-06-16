Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.99

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$66.99 and last traded at C$66.90, with a volume of 8489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$66.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJ. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$711.85 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 4.6498516 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

