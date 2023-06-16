Stephen J. Pace Sells 52,944 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $2,697,496.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 127,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DT stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.54, a P/E/G ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.11.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

