Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,613 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,605,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Selway Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 3,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $127.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.74. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 302.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

