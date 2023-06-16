Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Invests $425,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $185.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.