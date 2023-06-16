Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.4% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.00.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $465.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $490.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.40. The company has a market cap of $433.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.