Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,616 call options on the company. This is an increase of 127% compared to the typical volume of 1,152 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $6,628,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 342,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 83,986 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 105,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $57.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $68.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.15 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

