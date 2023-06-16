Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Sun Country Airlines Put Options (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,000 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,718% compared to the typical daily volume of 88 put options.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at $255,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 3,440,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $69,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,392,497 shares in the company, valued at $310,158,814.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,485,117 shares of company stock worth $70,162,456. Insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 578,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 201,804 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 719,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $91,000.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

