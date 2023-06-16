Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Devon Energy Put Options (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 66,692 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the average daily volume of 47,550 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $13,412,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.70. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

