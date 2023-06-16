Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Intel Call Options (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 367,491 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 85% compared to the typical daily volume of 198,934 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Intel Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Intel by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,691 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $35.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.68, a PEG ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

