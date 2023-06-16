StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DCT opened at $18.99 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $22.99.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
