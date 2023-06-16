StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. Lipocine has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel purchased 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $43,791.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,312.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 8,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $47,997.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 98,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $43,791.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,312.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,764 shares of company stock valued at $93,147 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

About Lipocine

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPCN. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

