StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $73.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 93.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 370.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52,957 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 134,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.