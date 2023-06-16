StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $73.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.35.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 93.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.26%.
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Milestone Scientific (MLSS)
