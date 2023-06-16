StockNews.com Begins Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

voxeljet Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VJET opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.49. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.14.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet ( NYSE:VJET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.77%.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

