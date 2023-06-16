StockNews.com Downgrades M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to Sell

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.05.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $124.77 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.19 and its 200-day moving average is $137.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,292,000 after buying an additional 875,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,778,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,612,000 after acquiring an additional 773,810 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

