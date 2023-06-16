StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Price Performance

BSQR stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.29. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

